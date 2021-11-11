Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

