iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Get iSun alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

iSun stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. iSun has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 137,303 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.