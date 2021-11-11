Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of -89.33, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iteris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

