James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,321 ($17.26) on Thursday. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 925 ($12.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,325.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,286.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.22 million and a P/E ratio of 80.55.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

