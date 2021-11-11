James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth about $8,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

