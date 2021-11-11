Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus International Group LLC is a manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. Janus International Group LLC, formerly known as Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc., is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

JBI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE JBI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $7,364,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $26,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

