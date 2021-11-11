Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JIM opened at GBX 283.25 ($3.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.16 million and a P/E ratio of 19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.90 ($4.82).

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.