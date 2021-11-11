Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.100-$15.800 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.49. 649,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

