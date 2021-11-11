Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.10).

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $29.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

