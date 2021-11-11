Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €65.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €55.02 ($64.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.99. Covestro has a twelve month low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.