Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.78 ($139.74).

Sixt stock opened at €163.20 ($192.00) on Thursday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($200.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €123.84. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

