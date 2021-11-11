Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.78 ($139.74).

Sixt stock opened at €163.20 ($192.00) on Thursday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($200.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €123.84. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

