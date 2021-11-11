Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $94.73 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

