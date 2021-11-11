Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.80 million, a P/E ratio of 121.18 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

