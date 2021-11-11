Jefferies Financial Group Comments on British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.