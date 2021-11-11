Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

JEF opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

