Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
JEF opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.
In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
