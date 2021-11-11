Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NLLSF opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

