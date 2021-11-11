Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allakos Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.40.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allakos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

