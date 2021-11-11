Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 182,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

