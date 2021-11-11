Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.