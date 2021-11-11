Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

BMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

