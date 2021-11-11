Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 287.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.