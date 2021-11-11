Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.