Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 104,691 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

Primo Water stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

