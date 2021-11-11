JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,160 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways makes up about 2.0% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of JetBlue Airways worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.1% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.