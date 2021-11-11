Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.29

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.36.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

