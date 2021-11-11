JMP Securities Boosts Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $9.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.48 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

