JMP Securities Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $37.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

