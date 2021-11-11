John D. Idol Sells 368,686 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CPRI opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

