Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $55,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 637.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 188.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $17,591,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 124.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $265.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.45 and a 1 year high of $273.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

