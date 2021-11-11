JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.79 ($120.92).

ETR BMW opened at €91.76 ($107.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €64.55 ($75.94) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is €84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

