JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 16,352 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -9.85%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

