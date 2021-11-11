JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 13,632 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SWIM stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.