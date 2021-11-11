JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 46,549 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIEW opened at $5.63 on Thursday. View, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

VIEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

