JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Neutral

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

