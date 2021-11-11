JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPM stock opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,746,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,270,000 after acquiring an additional 598,824 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 162,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.