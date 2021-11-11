JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $402,000 Holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 126.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 224.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

