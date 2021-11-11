JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.33. 195,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,174,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $497.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.