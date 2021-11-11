JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 10,133 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 112,588.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Flexsteel Industries worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

