JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.