JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,236 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

