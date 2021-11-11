K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

