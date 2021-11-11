KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.97 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.