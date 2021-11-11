KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,353 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.42% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

