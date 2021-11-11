Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00135654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00496044 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00076147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

