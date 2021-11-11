KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

