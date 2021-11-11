Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KELYB stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $746.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

