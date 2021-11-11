Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KELTF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 7,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

