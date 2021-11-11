Kenneth C. Cook Sells 2,531 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

