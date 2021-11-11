Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) vs. Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Financial Survey

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keppel REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 8 0 2.57

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $188.93, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 24.83% 7.10% 3.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 13.92 $254.96 million $3.73 54.37

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.