Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €860.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €782.67 ($920.78).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €664.80 ($782.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €649.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €700.01. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.